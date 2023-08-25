Palia’s Maji Market event: Dates, times, quests, and rewards

Once the sky is dark, there isn’t much you can do in Palia aside from hunting bugs and fish that only come out at night, but the Maji Market event will change that for a whole month in the game’s first ever event.

As the number of Kilima villagers fell, so did the night markets, but Eshe and Kenli will bring the tradition and Kilima’s nightlife back to life with the Maji Market. It will be a good opportunity to spend some gold on those fireworks Zeki is selling in the sewers.

Palia Maji Market start and end dates and times

The Maji Market event will start on Aug. 29 and will run until Sept. 26. No start or ending time has been announced yet by Singularity Six.

How to participate in the Maji Market event in Palia

Player menu in the Event tab.

Players will receive an invitation from Eshe in their mailbox about the Maji Market event once it starts, and you can always check the event tab in the player menu. To participate, just head to the Kilima Village Fairgrounds.

The Maji Market will only open from 6pm to 3am Palia time, but you’ll still be able to access it to explore and fish. You’ll be able to visit the Maji Market several times, as the game’s full day cycle is equivalent to one real-life hour.

Palia Maji Market quests and rewards

You can collect eight different plushies.

There will likely be several Maji Market-exclusive quests that will reward players with themed items and souvenirs, but the devs haven’t disclosed any details about the quests except for the stamp card system so far.

You’ll receive unique prizes by completing the activities from the stamp card and receive tickets you can exchange for the rewards unique to the event. Merchants will have time-limited themed wares, including Chapaa Ice Pops and eight different plushies.

Players can expect new types of food, new music, themed pieces of furniture, and fireworks shows to watch together with friends.

Chapaa Chase

One of the activities confirmed so far is the Chapaa Chase mini-game. It happens each night during the Maji Market event at the Kilima Village Fairgrounds.

Players have to work together and get as many Chappas as possible back into their cages. Each player will receive tickets based on their individual performance and occupy a place on the server’s leaderboard.

What if I miss the Maji Market event in Palia?

Singularity Six has assured players Maji Market items will be available again in Palia, so don’t worry if you can’t participate this time or if you don’t get everything you wanted.

Palia devs will use this first event to get feedback and prepare for more events in the future.

