Oh no. The Grimace Shake has reached Skyrim and the results are hilarious

The Grimace Shake has quickly become one of the biggest trends on social media, and now it has been taking over The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim.

Skyrim, like all Bethesda games, is well-known for its ability to be modified in numerous ways. This time, a modder has added the “Grimace Mead” into the game. As shown in the video below, this item can be purchasable in Taverns—and the results of drinking it are what you might expect.

After drinking the Grimace Shake, you wake up in an unusual location somewhere in the wild, with purple puddles all around you. This is a nod to the original TikTok meme that began gaining popularity in June.

The TikTok trend gained steam after the release of the shake in McDonald’s restaurants. The TikTokers who recorded the videos would drink the shake and later find themselves in odd places, or even dead and covered in the liquid. As of June 27, the trend has accumulated more than 263 million views on the social media platform, according to Insider.

Grimace is a large purple monster from McDonald’s franchise. He was introduced in 1971 and celebrated his 51st anniversary this year, which is why Mcdonald’s ran a dedicated promotion introducing the Grimace Shake.

If you want to try the Grimace Shake in Skyrim yourself, you don’t need to look far. The mod is easy to install. You can find it on NexusMods, the main hub for Skyrim mods.

