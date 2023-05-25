8 best games like Skyrim to play in 2023

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the latest entry in Bethesda’s long-running The Elder Scrolls series, created back in the early ’90s. Widely touted as the best entry in the series, Skyrim effortlessly blends together elements of open-world games, RPGs, and third-person action-adventure games. If you want to try everything the game has to offer, it can keep you occupied for hundreds of hours. But if you’re finished with the game and are looking for a new challenge, there are a few other options out there.

Being the winner of over 200 different game awards, Skyrim stands out from other open-world games in the same genre. But there are a few modern examples that match the level of detail and content that Skyrim has become known for.

Eight games similar to Skyrim

Games similar to Skyrim include a variety of open-world games that fulfill the same criteria as Skyrim does. Character customization and freedom of progression are essential while extended mod support is a bonus. A huge open world populated with interesting characters and filled with activities to do in between main quests is also something to look out for.

We have found these eight games to be the best to play if you are finished with Skyrim or are looking for a game to play in between your Skyrim sessions.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

The first entry on this list might not embody all of the fantasy aspects of Skyrim, but when it comes to a modern open-world reimagining of a dark age Scandinavia, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla does it best. The game also exhibits the same Nordic aesthetic and background that Skyrim was inspired by. Playing as an assassin in the late ninth-century Norse lands has never been more satisfying.

Don’t let the absence of magic in Valhalla deter you from trying it out. The combat systems in the game are very similar to Skyrim, with an interesting overarching plot to follow while you assassinate your targets. The game takes place at the start of the Viking raids on the British Isles, so be prepared for a lot of raiding and non-stop fighting wherever you go.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Bioware’s latest entry in its critically-acclaimed Dragon Age series is Dragon Age: Inquisition. This is the third game in the series and ties up the plot of humanity’s war against the darkspawn that was introduced in the first game. Compared to the previous entry, Inquisition is closer to Skyrim in terms of fantasy gameplay elements, where you will have to fight off demon hordes and eventually, dragons.

The overarching plot in the game will see you unite all of Thedas to fight off the darkspawn and seal the mysterious Breach that spawns them, hovering high in the sky above the lands. You can choose your own character archetype from a warrior, rogue, or mage and recruit other new and familiar faces on your journey to stop Thedas from becoming a demon spawning ground.

Elden Ring

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s masterpiece from 2022. Being the recipient of several Game of the Year awards, Elden Ring is the first true open-world game developed by the creators of the Dark Souls franchise. If you want hardcore open-world gameplay with deep character customization and progression akin to Skyrim, Elden Ring is definitely a good choice for you.

As is typical of FromSoftware’s games, Elden Ring does not hold your hand at any point during the game. Apart from basic tutorials, the game will throw you right into the fray and make you adapt to survive. The enemies in this game scale incredibly fast, so you will have to keep up over time. The difficulty of the game will eventually be offset by the builds you go for, be it physical or magic.

Whether you choose to go for a Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, Faith, or Arcane build, Elden Ring has something for every type of player that chooses to brave its challenges.

Fallout 4

From one Bethesda classic to the other, Fallout 4 shares a lot of similarities with Skyrim. Even though the aesthetics of the game are completely different, with Fallout 4 having a post-apocalyptic theme and Skyrim sporting a fantasy-esque Norse kingdom in the dark ages, the games have a lot in common. The open world of Fallout 4 might seem bleak at first, but it is filled with things to do.

As you play through the game, you will inevitably run into other NPCs that will further the story which revolves around your character finding their lost son. Wading through radioactive waste will make your job a whole lot harder but there are ways to protect yourself in this harsh world. Make sure you have stocked up enough supplies before you go from one town to the other.

This is because the world of Fallout 4 is pretty unforgiving and just about any creature, from mutated canines to other humans to the mighty Deathclaws, can take you out if you aren’t careful.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a modern reimagining of the Wizarding World series of games and media, set in the early 19th century. If you are a fan of the Harry Potter series, Hogwarts Legacy is a perfect blend of the series and Skyrim in one huge open-world game. You start off as a fifth-year student in the famous Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and eventually progress to become a powerful witch or wizard.

As you study through your fifth year in Hogwarts, you will encounter a dark plot brewing in the background. The game also takes place during the peak of the Goblin Rebellion, making it a volatile time for any student. These tough times will make you learn just about everything you can to survive, including dark magic, which is normally frowned upon by the magical society.

In the midst of quelling the Goblin Rebellion and finding the source of your ancient magic powers, you will also have to excel at your studies, so be prepared to practice a lot of magic.

Horizon: Zero Dawn

From the past, we head to the distant future once again with Horizon: Zero Dawn. We had to another post-apocalyptic world, but this time it takes place over 1,000 years in the future where humanity has regressed back to the stone age, but with ancient machines littering the lands. The concept of an ancient civilization constantly in battle with futuristic machines of war makes for unique gameplay.

The interactions between humans, whose knowledge has been lost to time, and robotic animals beyond their understanding are fascinating to behold. Between all the battles going on, the protagonist Aloy learns about the downfall of humanity and how their species can survive as a whole.

While Horizon might not have the magic elements of Skyrim, the open-world fantasy aspect of machines in this world fulfills the same role quite seamlessly.

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Nothing screams fantasy world as much as The Lord of the Rings series does. The franchise has produced games of every genre, but the one that has arguably found the most success is the Middle Earth series. Middle Earth: Shadow of War is the sequel to Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and is the only game from the franchise to come close to how Skyrim fundamentally works.

Except here, instead of playing as the legendary Dragonborn, you play as a Talion, a slain Ranger of Gondor who has come back to life. After the slaughter of his family at the hands of Sauron’s Uruk-hai, Talion is kept alive by the spirit of Celebrimbor, the legendary Elf craftsman responsible for the creation of the Rings of Power. United in body and spirit, the two souls then become immortal.

Now unable to die, the Elf prince and the fallen Ranger embark on a journey of vengeance to take down the forces of Sauron and the dark lord himself by turning his own armies against him. Take down powerful fortresses and make them your own as you slowly gain more and more power.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The final game in this list takes us from one fantasy dark-age world to another. Initially adapted from the six-book series created by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher series of games has always stood out for having an original plot and unique fantasy monsters, eventually culminating in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The main character of the series, Geralt of Rivia, is known as the iconic White Wolf and a legendary monster-slayer.

The gameplay of The Witcher 3 is quite similar to Skyrim, with Geralt being proficient in using both weapons and magic. The enemies in this game are quite varied as well, from powerful monsters to human factions, each presenting their own challenge. Even though Witchers are said to be the true neutral in any situation, Geralt finds himself having to take sides in several situations across all three games.

These decisions lead to interesting twists in the story that comes to a climax with Geralt and his companions finally taking down the all-powerful Wild Hunt. The popularity of the game also led it to receive a full remake from the ground up, making now the best time to play The Witcher 3.

