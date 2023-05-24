Skyrim fans brainstorm mods that don’t exist yet but keep suggesting ones that do

A thread in r/skyrimmods prompted its users to suggest mods that don’t exist yet. For some, this proved to be quite the problem, however.

The Reddit thread has picked up steam and OP suggested “Immersive farting.” Funnily enough, the first comment in the post tells OP the mod actually already exists under the name of Immersive Indigestion.

This comments section has proved that Skyrim has too many mods, since they keep mentioning a concept, only for another Redditor to answer that the mod already exists. For example, another Redittor suggested “Overdue Winterhold Library Book Charges” to make it closer to how modern libraries work.

Guess what? Yes, that already exists under the name of “Bibliophile’s Acanaeum – A Winterhold Circulating Collection”. Another one suggested being a War Leader and building your own army to fight against various factions. That mod also exists under “Faction Warfare”.

Not all hope is lost for the modding community in Skyrim, though. There are still some pretty unique ones here that people can get to work on. Like a friendly traveling dragon merchant that sets up shops near cities suggested by another Redditor. As well as one that lets you pet all the Khajiit NPCs.

Skyrim has the reputation of having one of, if not, the most robust community when it comes to modding. It comes up with ideas left and right, even all these years later. From ones that enhance the world map, to ones that make the armor even more badass.

