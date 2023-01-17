Elder Scrolls fans can’t wait to play this incredible Skyrim-Oblivion mod

The Elder Scrolls fans can’t wait for one of the biggest mods coming to Skyrim, Skyblivion.

Like the title suggests, the mod is a blend of Skyrim and the fourth installment in the series, Oblivion. It aims to bring the latter to Skyrim’s engine, and had a new trailer released on Jan. 15. The fans quickly boarded the hype-train, with the trailer reaching one million views in just two days.

The trailer is just over two minutes long and shows the new and improved Oblivion in action, updated with Skyrim’s engine. More importantly, however, it shows fans of the series still care about the mod since garnering one million views in less than 48 hours is no easy feat.

The development for the mod began in 2012, meaning the game has been in the making for more than 10 years. The TESRenewal team consists of numerous developers, from landscaping and texture artists to 3D department and PR teams.

Rebelzize, the project lead on Skyblivion, expressed his gratitude on Twitter when the trailer reached the milestone. He explained one of his biggest fears was that people lost interest in the mod, but the results of the trailer are living proof that fans still care.

1,000,000🤯

My biggest fear was this video flopping because people stopped caring about the project. Thanks for caring❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/typgcvIczq — K Rebel🎮 (@Rebelzize) January 17, 2023

Comments on YouTube also praise the trailer. “The fact that I can experience Oblivion again in an entirely different way makes me more happy than humanly possible,” reads one of them.

This isn’t the only trailer released by TESRenewal. The previous one went live in August 2019 and now sits at more than 3.4 million views.