Is XDefiant on Xbox One?

XDefiant is going to be throwing one last beta later this month in June and fully releasing later in the summer of 2023. Naturally, fans on every platform are curious if the new FPS title will be launching for their preferred method of gaming or not. One of the platforms at risk of not seeing XDefiant at launch is the Xbox One, which, along with the PlayStation 4, are the last-generation consoles that are being phased out by modern developers.

More and more titles are not releasing on the last-gen consoles as 2023 rolls on, and some fans are concerned that XDefiant will be one of them. It’s especially concerning regarding Ubisoft’s newest FPS since the closed beta back in April 2023 was not available on either Xbox One or PS4. So, today we will answer the question of whether or not XDefiant will be available on Xbox One.

Is XDefiant coming to Xbox One?

Fortunately for players still clinging to their decade-old console, XDefiant will be releasing on Xbox One whenever it launches later this summer. The developers recently confirmed this when they revealed the game’s release window and year one content roadmap.

Of course, Xbox One players will not get the luxury of a 120Hz refresh rate option and will likely be limited to either 30 or 60 FPS. However, given the fact that XDefiant is able to run on PC hardware that is a decade old, Xbox One users shouldn’t see a tremendous dip in graphical quality or performance when they boot the game up for the first time.

The only caveat to XDefiant’s release on Xbox One is that players on this console will not be able to partake in the upcoming open beta on June 20. That beta is reserved for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S users. Then, sometime in the latter half of the summer, Xbox One players will be able to play XDefiant at launch, free of charge.

