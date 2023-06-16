Is XDefiant on Steam?

XDefiant is the next AAA first person shooter to hit the market, and players want to know exactly where they can play it. During the closed beta back in April, the current-generation consoles and PC players were treated to XDefiant for the first time. However, PC players could only download the game from Ubisoft Connect, and not Steam.

With the open beta on its way, and the full release of XDefiant coming sometime later this summer, this is an important question for PC players. While the game will be free-to-play regardless, players need to know where they will be able to download Ubisoft’s newest FPS. Below, I will explain exactly whether or not XDefiant will be coming to Steam.

Is XDefiant coming to Steam?

Unfortunately for any Valve diehard fans out there, XDefiant will be remaining on Ubisoft Connect as its exclusive PC platform. This is the most up-to-date information we have, so players who want to partake in the open beta on June 20 will have to download the game from that platform. You can download Ubisoft Connect by visiting its website and installing the application.

It appears Ubisoft will be keeping this decision in place for at least the launch of XDefiant. It’s impossible to predict the future, so we can’t rule out that a Steam release could arrive somewhere down the road. For now, though, players will have to install Ubisoft Connect and download XDefiant from there.

With the game being free-to-play, there are no requirements to download it. However, you need to ensure that your PC meets the minimum hardware specifications if you want to get the game up and running. If you meet the minimum specs, then simply open Ubisoft Connect, search for XDefiant, install it, and you will be all set for the beta and its full release.

