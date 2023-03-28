Is The Last of Us Part 1 on Steam Deck?

The Last of Us captured a new audience with a record-breaking TV show. The series was an instant hit amongst its fans, and the overall interest surrounding the franchise and its existing games revived rapidly.While fans of the series can get an early glimpse of the second season by playing The Last of Us Part II, the game’s first part, a remake of the 2013 release, is gearing up for a March 28 release on PC, however, many fans are also wondering if that release will be available on Steam Deck.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether or not The Last of Us Part I will be playable on Steam Deck.

Will The Last of Us Part 1 run on Steam Deck?

The Last of Us Part 1 will run on Steam Deck as it was announced to be fully compatible with Valve’s handheld gaming device, according to a tweet by Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog’s co-president.

“Ellie and Joel will grace the Steam Deck…” Neil said, “Don’t worry!”

Ellie and Joel will grace the Steam Deck… don’t worry! https://t.co/89aMYuTPQB pic.twitter.com/Dti18OhXDV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 10, 2022

The tweet was sent in response to a fan asking questions about the game’s availability on Steam Deck before pre-ordering it. Though Steam Deck is one of the most powerful handheld gaming devices on the market, it still requires developers to optimize their games so they can run as smoothly as possible.

Considering refreshed interest surrounding the franchise, more availability is likely to transition into more sales, hence Naughty Dog’s efforts to optimize The Last of Us Part I for both PC and Steam Deck.