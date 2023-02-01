The Last of Us HBO show is breaking its own records with each episode

The Last of Us TV show has broken yet another of its own records.

The third episode that was streamed last Sunday garnered 6.4 million viewers, 12 percent more than the second episode which set previous viewership records, according to Variety.

The second episode saw a rise of 22 percent in peak viewers when compared to the first episode of the series. This means The Last of Us HBO show is growing from episode to episode.

This takes into consideration the first night during which the third episode was available. It should be noted that the first episode was watched by 18 million viewers worldwide in the first week after its premiere, according to Warner Bros. Discovery statistics. As of Jan. 31, the first two episodes averaged 21.3 million viewers, according to Variety.

This has allowed HBO to reach new levels in terms of viewership. The Last of Us, The White Lotus season two, House of the Dragon, and Euphoria season two have garnered at least 15 million viewers per episode.

The Last of Us TV show has boosted the game franchise as well. After the premiere of the first episode on Jan. 15, the game saw a massive spike of hours watched on the streaming platform Twitch.

The fourth episode of The Last of Us premieres on Sunday, Feb. 5.