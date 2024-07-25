Image Credit: Bethesda
Arena Breakout: Infinite announces early access coming ‘soon’ for Tarkov-like shooter

Another game coming for the crown.
Published: Jul 25, 2024 01:07 pm

If you’re a big fan of the extraction first-person shooter genre, you’ll be excited to know that Arena Breakout: Infinite has finally revealed plans for an early access release.

With multiple new titles challenging Escape from Tarkov as the true monarch of extraction FPS games, Arena Breakout: Infinite will be jumping into the competition with a lot of ground to gain. With the short-lived run that Grey Zone Warfare seemingly had, this new title will have to bring more than just the same mechanics that Tarkov introduced to the scene in 2017.

Players can pre-register for Arena Breakout: Infinite early access on the game’s official website, while also putting the game on their wishlists on Steam. It isn’t known, however, when the early access date will be revealed, much to the chagrin of the player base.

According to the developers, there will be three different maps available to play during the early access period, including a new map called Armory that will take place completely indoors, similar to Tarkov‘s Labs map. There are also multiple other maps in active development—which could mean the official release might still be a ways away.

Even still, this game looks very similar to Tarkov where players must load into a game, explore their surroundings, take down both enemy players and AI alike, and loot as much as they can before extracting. The UI is also very similar to Tarkov, with full chest rigs, backpacks, various armors and customizable weaponry, along with bars for energy, thirst, and health.

If they wish to succeed, Arena Breakout: Infinite will have to bring something exciting to the table that will help them stand out from the rest of the games that have tried to stand tall in the rising extraction FPS video game market.

