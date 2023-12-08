Will Overdose be on Xbox Game Pass?

Hideo Kojima, along with Kojima Productions and comedian and filmmaker Jordan Peele, are working with Xbox Game Studios to create Overdose (OD) a new “immersive” experience that will blend movies and games, and create a new form of media. And, since this title is an Xbox collaboration, Game Pass has entered the chat.

Game Pass typically incorporates every Xbox Studios title on day one, but since this is just a partnership, OD is in an odd place.

Is Overdose going to be on Xbox Game Pass?

Kojima’s team is working on this with Xbox’s cloud gaming technology and potentially support from other Xbox studios. Based on what we know, which is very little, the game likely will be a day-one drop on Game Pass—barring some major change in this partnership. We will have to wait for confirmation from Xbox or Kojima, but that is typically how releases go for the service and any game affiliated with Xbox Game Studios in any capacity.

This would also be one of the only times Kojima’s team has launched a game on Xbox without any PlayStation release in the cards.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.