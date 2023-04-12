Is Honkai Star Rail on Xbox Game Pass?

HoYoverse’s new game Honkai Star Rail is set to release at the end of April 2023, leaving players wondering whether or not they’ll be able to play it via Xbox Game Pass, which is Microsoft’s paid subscription service that gives access to a digital library of over 100 titles that are updated monthly.

Honkai is releasing nearly three years after HoYoverse’s flagship game Genshin Impact, which has yet to be launched for Xbox consoles and be included in the Game Pass catalog. Thus, most of the player base is unsure if the new title will make its way into Game Pass at launch.

Will Honkai Star Rail be on Xbox Game Pass?

Honkai isn’t coming to Game Pass when it releases on April 26, 2023, for PC and mobile. In fact, the new HoYoverse game will not even gain an Xbox port, at least for now. And even though Honkai Star Rail is launching for PC, it will not be available on the Game Pass catalog for Windows.

It seems unlikely that Honkai Star Rail will ever make its way to Game Pass as Genshin Impact has never been added to Microsoft’s paid subscription service. Microsoft reportedly regretted not securing Genshin Impact’s exclusivity, according to Reuters, and is looking for alternatives to compete against Sony in the Chinese market and grow the Game Pass sales there.

So, all that you can do once Honkai Star Rail launches is play it on PC, Android, or iOS. If you’re a console player, you’ll have to wait until HoYoverse releases the game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The release date for console is yet to be announced.