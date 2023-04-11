Although Honkai Star Rail will be able to switch between platforms, HoYoverse’s new game might not be available for the Nintendo Switch so soon.

Honkai Impact 3rd‘s sequel will continue the story the fans already love, but with a different game mechanic. Honkai Star Rail is a tactical RPG that takes place in space with turn-based combat instead of real-time.

You’ll follow the protagonist Trailblazer while they explore the galaxy, meet countless characters, and recognize familiar names of the franchise such as Welt Yang, Himeko, Seele, and Bronya.

The game maintains HoYoverse’s 3D aesthetic and will be similar to Genshin Impact as it will also be a gacha game.

Can you play Honkai Star Rail on Nintendo Switch?

There are currently no announcements that Honkai Star Rail will be available to play on Nintendo Switch, but the developer might release a version in the future for the Japanese console.

PlayStation users will be able to play Honkai Star Rail, but not when the game launches, for example. The developer announced that the port will come at a later date but hasn’t specified when. The same can happen to the Nintendo Switch.

Genshin Impact has been around since 2020 and HoYoverse still hasn’t released a version for the Nintendo Switch so far, even though it announced that the game would be available on Switch before the release.

Players will probably have to wait a long time before Honkai Star Rail gets a port to the Nintendo Switch, considering Genshin Impact players have been waiting for one for more than three years already.