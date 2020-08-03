How to watch PlayStation’s State of Play on Aug. 6

A new State of Play stream from PlayStation is coming soon. On Aug. 6, Sony will show off upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS5 games.

There won’t be any information regarding the PS5, though. The upcoming console’s release date, price, and pre-order date will all be revealed later this year. But there will be some cool games to check out.

State of Play returns Thursday at 1:00pm Pacific!



What to expect:

▪️ A focus on upcoming PS4 & PS VR games

▪️ A few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 showcase

▪️ No big PS5 announcements!



Tune-in details: https://t.co/kgrDFZsHd2 pic.twitter.com/9AIPFnh3CT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 3, 2020

Upcoming indie titles, PS4, PSVR games, and “a few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 showcase” will highlight the 40-minute show.

Here’s how to watch the show when it goes live.

How to watch the Aug. 6 State of Play

The State of Play will be live on YouTube and Twitch. It will also later be available as a stand-alone YouTube video. It goes live on Aug. 6 at 3pm CT.

Games like Crash Bandicoot 4 are expected during the show, plus many more. It’s definitely worth checking out to see what’s coming for PlayStation gamers.

You can find the stream on PlayStation’s YouTube channel and PlayStation’s Twitch channel.