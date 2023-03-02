How to use your companion’s signature ability in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

You could do this, and you didn't tell me

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is one of the latest additions to the Soulslike genre. Despite not featuring a vast open-world experience, the game’s looking to make up for that absence with its multiplayer features.

Scheduled for a March 3 release, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be on Xbox Game Pass from day one, meaning it’ll be able to tap into a vast pool of players right out of the game.

While companions tend to have essential uses in most Soulslike games, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty takes it up a notch with signature abilities. Since the game doesn’t quite tell players that their companions come with unique abilities, most continue their journey without utilizing them.

How do you use a companion’s signature ability in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Hold down R1 or RB and press up on the D-Pad to use your companion’s signature ability in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Upon using the hotkey combination, your companion will jump toward action with their signature ability. Once you get the hang of the mechanic, companion abilities can be used to give yourself some breathing room during intense fights.

Activating your companion’s signature ability will cost Spirit in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Depending on how you’re building your character, you may want to analyze the available followers based on their abilities to choose the one for the best combo potential. Your follower should compliment your fighting style so you can progress through the game faster.