Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass is a great deal, allowing players access to over a hundred games in a growing library for a subscription. The service is ramping up in 2023, with a number of new titles coming to the subscription platform on day one of their releases. One of the upcoming releases that players are curious about is the Souls-like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long allows players to fight against evil in the Han Dynasty using a variety of weapons and abilities. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be on Xbox Game Pass on the release or not.

Will Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty be on Xbox Game Pass?

It has been advertised for months that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will release on Xbox and PC Game Pass on day one launch on March 3. This means players will be able to hop into the game as soon as it releases to worldwide audiences. The Souls-like game promises challenging combat in a dark and dramatic take on the Han Dynasty.

The player will start the game as a humble soldier, taking on a variety of enemy soldiers and monsters throughout the course of the game. Throughout the game, players will gather new weapons based on Chinese martial arts and learn fantastical new abilities to use against the demons. As with many games in the genre, the combat will likely be challenging and require intense focus.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will likely receive comparisons to Elden Ring on release and this allows players to experience it for themselves at a discounted price.