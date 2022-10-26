When does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release?

When Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was first announced on June 12, 2022, many grew excited about the Soulslike game. However, the main thing people kept wondering about was when it would all be released.

While some were already able to gain a glimpse into Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty through the brief September demo that was available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, many have been itching to play the game in its entirety. Now, those excited about the positively reviewed game will finally have a release date to mark on their calendars for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The biggest question left is what is the exact release date for the game?

What’s the official release date for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Those awaiting the release of Wo Long: Final Dynasty will be able to start playing the new dark fantasy Soulslike game on March 3, 2023, on its release date.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will have players control a nameless soldier that travels around the world fighting for survival during the Three Kingdoms period. There, players will encounter dangerous creatures and soldiers as they attempt to survive and overcome the odds placed against them, according to the game’s official description.

The upcoming game draws inspiration from Japanese video game developer FromSoftware’s popular titles Dark Souls and Bloodborne. Additionally, the game draws major inspiration from author Luo Guanzhong’s 14th-century historical novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms with a dark fantasy twist.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was developed by Team Ninja and will be published Koei Tecmo. The game will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Those excited about the game will also be able to purchase a Digital Deluxe Edition that will be available on the day Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is released on March 3, 2023. On top of the main game, those that purchase the Digital Delux Edition will also receive three DLC packs that contain a bevy of items like new demons, extra stages, weapons, and many more. On top of the DLC packs, players will also receive a digital mini soundtrack, a digital artbook, and the Qinglong Armor.

The game will also be added for PC and console Game Pass on the first day of the release. Additionally, those that want something to play before the game’s March release date will also be able to play Koei Tecmo’s Monster Hunter-based game, Wild Hearts, on Feb. 17, 2023.