EA has partnered with Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force to create Wild Hearts, a new and upcoming action and hunting game set in the era of feudal Japan. And in its first official reveal trailer, we got a glimpse of what to expect from the title, especially with the monsters and beasts players may face along the way.

The reveal trailer for Wild Hearts, which is about two minutes and 30 seconds long, showed the various game environments where players can face and hunt the different types of monsters and beasts available in the game. Most of the places players can explore are in the forests and mountains, though there are also some scenes that took place on islands, fields, and snowy areas.

As for the monsters and beasts that are present in the trailer, some of these include a large mouse-like creature, a wooden bipedal golem that came out from the ground, a large hog/mammoth-like beast, and a snowy deer/wolf that is five times larger than a normal wolf.

These creatures, as well as the hunting gameplay, could somehow be compared to the game elements from the Monster Hunter series. But of course, we can safely assume that there should be some unique gameplay features in Wild Hearts.

“Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts. WILD HEARTS™ is a unique twist on the hunting genre where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself,” the game trailer’s official description reads. “Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op.”

When does Wild Hearts release?

The reveal trailer for Wild Hearts also mentioned its release date, and it is set for next year, specifically on Feb. 7, 2023. As for its official platforms, neither EA nor Omega Force has issued a statement on where the game will be playable. But with it being a AAA game and set in a massive open world, it is likely going to be released for PC, as well as for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

EA also categorizes the game as an EA Original, meaning that Wild Hearts could be showing “first-time experiences that are unique, gorgeous, innovative and memorable, and bringing them to the world.” This would cause the game to join the likes of other existing EA Originals, such as It Takes Two and Unravel.