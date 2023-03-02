Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty multiplayer?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest entry into the Soulslike RPG genre, coming to Xbox Game Pass as a day-one release. It’s the latest major title to come to the service, boasting the challenging gameplay and dramatic setting that has made the genre famous. But many players are curious whether or not they’ll be able to take on the game with friends.

As Elden Ring proved last year, fights in these games can be monumentally more fun if you have an ally alongside you. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a multiplayer game.

Will Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty have multiplayer?

According to the game’s official Steam page, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will offer multiplayer in the form of PvP and co-op play. Players will be able to play against or with each other depending on whichever they prefer. It seems that the multiplayer will be different than Elden Ring, allowing players to tackle whole levels of the game with their friends, as opposed to just taking on a boss together like FromSoftware’s game restricts its co-op to.

Even those who don’t have friends to play with will fight alongside the AI teammates the game gives the player on each level. While not as useful as a real teammate, it does occasionally distract the enemy and allows for openings that give players a chance to heal themselves or use a spell. Having allies in real players is likely to make each battle much faster.

It also seems players will be able to be invaded by enemy players, meaning that some will have to fight off other real people while also dealing with the monsters of the world. This is likely to prove more challenging, but should still be easy for teams of players.