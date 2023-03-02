Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty open world?

It’s been a year since the massive open world of Elden Ring was released to players, setting a new standard for the genre. With Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty being the next similar title to be released, many are curious about whether or not it will offer the same freedom. Players will soon be able to play in the world of Wo Long for themselves when it releases on consoles and Xbox Game Pass.

There is a lot of freedom to create your own character and equip the weapons you want for your character, so many might expect that freedom to extend to the world. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be an open-world game.

Will Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty have an open world?

Screengrab via KOEI TECMO GAMES

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has separate levels that the player will fast-travel between after beating the one before it. So no, the game does not have an open world. That being said, players are free to explore each level as much as they want, with a number of secrets and lore objects hidden for those who are willing to look for them.

Each level will feature its own companions as well as a unique boss that the player will need to defeat to progress to the next level. These levels get progressively more challenging but also a little bit bigger with more to explore when you clear the enemies. It’s definitely not as expansive as some other Soulslike open-world games, with the focus being more on the combat.

Players will still have fun taking on a variety of enemies, even if they can’t explore a wide-open world while doing so.