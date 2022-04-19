How to solve Wordle puzzle 304: 5 letter words that start with ‘FO’

Getting the starting letters out of the way in Wordle is one of the toughest jobs. These letters will dictate what words players think of to guess, so it’s vital that users get these letters early on in their six guesses.

But even if they do, there’s no guarantee that they’ll be able to guess additional words. Sometimes, the starting letters are structured in a way that leaves users dumbfounded on how to proceed. This could be the case for some in Wordle No. 304. The starting letters are “FO” and these two letters don’t make a plethora of five-letter words.

Of course, there are several words that begin with “FO” but these might not be readily apparent to some users. If any player is struggling with how to proceed with the starting letters “FO,” they can read below for a list of the most common five-letter words with those starting letters in the English dictionary.

Foams

Foamy

Focal

Focus

Fogey

Foggy

Folks

Foils

Folds

Foley

Folic

Folky

Folly

Fomes

Fonds

Fonly

Fonts

Foods

Foody

Fools

Footy

Foray

Forbs

Force

Forge

Forgo

Forks

Forky

Forma

Forme

Forms

Forth

Forts

Forty

Founds

Fours

Fowls

Foxed

Foxes

Foyer

Foyle

As players can see, while there are dozens of five-letter words that begin with “FO,” not all of them make for great Wordle answers. Many of the words on the list end with “S” and are plurals of another word. A plural will never be the Wordle answer, so users should only try these words if they’re looking to figure out what other letters could be in the word.

Every word on this list is accepted by Wordle, so players should be careful when typing them in. If they hit submit, the word will count and users could be down another guess.

If users are truly struggling with Wordle No. 304, we recommend guessing words with the letters “E,” “Y,” “S,” and “L.” Those are the most common letters to appear in the words above, so they’re a great starting point for trying to figure out what the Wordle could be.

Not every single five-letter word that starts with “FO” is on this list, though. These are simply the most common words with those starting letters. The answer to Wordle No. 304 is also on the list, so users shouldn’t have to worry about not seeing the word they’re looking for.