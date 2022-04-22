How to solve Wordle: 5-letter words that end with ‘NT’

Popular web-based word game Wordle has been a fun and challenging way to start the day, with players comparing their progress on the daily puzzle with friends via social media. Every day, a new five-letter word is picked for the challenge and you need to figure it out in up to six tries, following a pattern similar to classic game Mastermind.

Depending on which words you guess first, you might get stuck with a combination of letters that either presents too many options or not enough. It happens more often when you only have the final letters, like NT for Wordle No. 307.

If you can’t recall any words that end in NT, or if you’re having trouble organizing your thoughts, the list below can help.

Five-letter words ending with ‘NT’ to try on Wordle

AGENT

ALANT

AMENT

ANENT

AVANT

BIONT

BLENT

BLUNT

BRANT

BRENT

BRUNT

BURNT

CHANT

COUNT

DAUNT

ELINT

EVENT

FAINT

FEINT

FLINT

FOUNT

FRONT

GAUNT

GIANT

GLINT

GRANT

GRUNT

HAINT

HAUNT

JAUNT

JOINT

LEANT

MEANT

MOUNT

PAINT

PLANT

POINT

PRINT

QUANT

QUINT

RIANT

SAINT

SCANT

SCENT

SHENT

SHUNT

SKINT

SLANT

SPENT

STENT

STINT

STUNT

SUINT

TAINT

TAUNT

VAUNT

There are plenty of options, and they’re all valid guesses—we tested. You can go through this list and eliminate a few words if you’ve already found a vowel, for example. Other ways of narrowing down your options are going for the most common words and not going for plural forms, both of which Wordle avoids.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around midnight CT) to avoid losing your streak.