How to solve Wordle: 5-letter words that end with ‘NT’

Popular web-based word game Wordle has been a fun and challenging way to start the day, with players comparing their progress on the daily puzzle with friends via social media. Every day, a new five-letter word is picked for the challenge and you need to figure it out in up to six tries, following a pattern similar to classic game Mastermind.
Depending on which words you guess first, you might get stuck with a combination of letters that either presents too many options or not enough. It happens more often when you only have the final letters, like NT for Wordle No. 307.
If you can’t recall any words that end in NT, or if you’re having trouble organizing your thoughts, the list below can help.
Five-letter words ending with ‘NT’ to try on Wordle
AGENT
ALANT
AMENT
ANENT
AVANT
BIONT
BLENT
BLUNT
BRANT
BRENT
BRUNT
BURNT
CHANT
COUNT
DAUNT
ELINT
EVENT
FAINT
FEINT
FLINT
FOUNT
FRONT
GAUNT
GIANT
GLINT
GRANT
GRUNT
HAINT
HAUNT
JAUNT
JOINT
LEANT
MEANT
MOUNT
PAINT
PLANT
POINT
PRINT
QUANT
QUINT
RIANT
SAINT
SCANT
SCENT
SHENT
SHUNT
SKINT
SLANT
SPENT
STENT
STINT
STUNT
SUINT
TAINT
TAUNT
VAUNT
There are plenty of options, and they’re all valid guesses—we tested. You can go through this list and eliminate a few words if you’ve already found a vowel, for example. Other ways of narrowing down your options are going for the most common words and not going for plural forms, both of which Wordle avoids.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around midnight CT) to avoid losing your streak.