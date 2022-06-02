How to sign up for Disney Speedstorm closed beta

Disney is dipping its toes into the gaming scene with its newest racing game, Disney Speedstorm. The title features some of the most iconic names from Disney and Pixar; characters in Disney Speedstorm include Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Jack Sparrow, Sulley, Belle, and The Beast. Disney Speedstorm is currently aiming for a summer release, and the fans will get to test out the game as soon as June 8 during the game’s closed beta.

A closed beta is often followed by an open beta, in most releases, meaning players may have a second chance to try the game before its release.

How to sign up for Disney Speedstorm beta

Players can sign up for Disney Speedstorm’s closed beta through the game’s official website. Once you’re on the home page, click on the “Pre-register Now” button. You’ll then be forwarded to the sign-up form, where you’ll need to type in your email address and country. Check the boxes below the form and click on submit.

The invites are likely to be sent out randomly, meaning you’ll need to get lucky after registering for the closed beta to get in.

What platforms will Disney Speedstorm be on?

Disney Speedstorm will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Disney Speedstorm will support cross-platform gameplay, meaning players will be able to play the game with their friends regardless of their platform.

Will Disney Speedstorm come to mobile?

Disney Speedstorm won’t be available on mobile devices during its launch. Though a mobile version doesn’t seem to be a priority for Disney Speedstorm’s developers, it may move up the ranks depending on how well the game does upon its release.