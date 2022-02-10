Will Disney Speedstorm have crossplay?

Disney Speedstorm is set to release in the summer as the free-to-play Disney and Pixar-based racing game looks to become the next big racing game.

Set to feature a number of various Disney character-themed racing tracks and karts, Disney Speedstorm is ready to become a game a group of friends can play for a get-together.

But what if you are unable to meet up in person whether it be distance or circumstances like the Coronavirus Pandemic. How can you play then?

The game supports multiplayer co-op play, allowing players to play with their friends as Disney Speedstorm will be available on Nintendo Switch later on in the year in Summer. But the biggest question for players is whether they’ll be able to race against their friends who do not own a Nintendo Switch?

Image via Nintendo Direct screenshot.

Will Disney Speedstorm have cross-platform/crossplay?

In the one-minute trailer for the Disney racing game, it was revealed crossplay will be available in the game.

The presence of cross-platform/crossplay means players from different platforms will be able to play with one another. Information around what other platforms Disney Speedstorm will be released on has yet to be announced, though.

Get set for a high-octane free-to-play Disney and Pixar combat racer when #DisneySpeedstorm races onto #NintendoSwitch this summer with cross-play, split screen, and online multiplayer modes! #NintendoDirect @SpeedstormGame pic.twitter.com/mhEZiSv0FI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 9, 2022

Disney Speedstorm is slated to release sometime in summer 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. It has also been announced to receive DLC Passes that will include more characters, race tracks, and karts outside of the in-game content.

An online multiplayer mode will also be available for future racers looking to see how they compare against some of the best Disney Speedstorm racers in the world.