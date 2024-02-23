Category:
General

How to make TV in Infinite Craft

Tune in with this easy discovery.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 12:57 pm
Image of TV in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Infinite Craft is a browser game developed by Neal Agarwal that allows you create almost anything that you can imagine, including TV—but it can take quite a lot of start up if you don’t have the necessary materials already.

Infinite Craft is the definition of a sandbox game, allowing you to craft anything from countries to Peter Griffin. Whether you are just testing out possible combinations or trying to create every possible recipe, there are plenty of discoveries waiting to be made in Infinite Craft.

The TV is far from the most difficult item to craft in the browser game, but it’ll take a few steps.

How to craft a TV in Infinite Craft

You need to combine two Screens together to make the TV in Infinite Craft. If you do not yet have the Screen unlocked or you’ve only got the four basic elements, then below is the path that you need to follow:

Image of a recipe in Infinite Craft showing how to make the TV.
Getting the Screens is the fastest track to unlocking TV. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of a recipe in Infinite Craft showing how to make the TV.
Getting the Screens is the fastest track to unlocking TV. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of a recipe in Infinite Craft showing how to make the TV.
Getting the Screens is the fastest track to unlocking TV. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Planet + Fire = Sun
  • Sun + Fire = Solar
  • Solar + Planet = System
  • System + Fire = Computer
  • Computer + Glass = Screen
  • Screen + Screen = TV

The only additional item that you need to create alongside this main recipe is Glass. As long as you have the Volcano and Sand elements, this shouldn’t be a problem. Compared to the much harder, end game-like elements such as Infinity, crafting a TV is relatively simple.

If your goal in Infinite Craft is to gather as many elements as possible or to try to capture your favorite show or movie, then TV is a must-get. Sharknado, Spongebob, and Baywatch are just some of the television shows I’ve been able to craft since unlocking the TV element, but there are undoubtedly dozens more waiting to be found.

related content
Read Article How to make Superman in Infinite Craft
Superman in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Superman in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to get a First Discovery in Infinite Craft
A series of items displayed in Infinite Craft, all stemming from Obsidian in the center.
Category:
General
General
How to get a First Discovery in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Universe in Infinite Craft
Universe recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Universe in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Superman in Infinite Craft
Superman in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Superman in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to get a First Discovery in Infinite Craft
A series of items displayed in Infinite Craft, all stemming from Obsidian in the center.
Category:
General
General
How to get a First Discovery in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Universe in Infinite Craft
Universe recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Universe in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 23, 2024
Author
Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.