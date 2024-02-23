How to make TV in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is a browser game developed by Neal Agarwal that allows you create almost anything that you can imagine, including TV—but it can take quite a lot of start up if you don’t have the necessary materials already.

Infinite Craft is the definition of a sandbox game, allowing you to craft anything from countries to Peter Griffin. Whether you are just testing out possible combinations or trying to create every possible recipe, there are plenty of discoveries waiting to be made in Infinite Craft.

The TV is far from the most difficult item to craft in the browser game, but it’ll take a few steps.

How to craft a TV in Infinite Craft

You need to combine two Screens together to make the TV in Infinite Craft. If you do not yet have the Screen unlocked or you’ve only got the four basic elements, then below is the path that you need to follow:

Getting the Screens is the fastest track to unlocking TV. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Getting the Screens is the fastest track to unlocking TV. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Getting the Screens is the fastest track to unlocking TV. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fire = Sun

Sun + Fire = Solar

Solar + Planet = System

System + Fire = Computer

Computer + Glass = Screen

Screen + Screen = TV

The only additional item that you need to create alongside this main recipe is Glass. As long as you have the Volcano and Sand elements, this shouldn’t be a problem. Compared to the much harder, end game-like elements such as Infinity, crafting a TV is relatively simple.

If your goal in Infinite Craft is to gather as many elements as possible or to try to capture your favorite show or movie, then TV is a must-get. Sharknado, Spongebob, and Baywatch are just some of the television shows I’ve been able to craft since unlocking the TV element, but there are undoubtedly dozens more waiting to be found.