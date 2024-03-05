Category:
How to make Train in Infinite Craft

All aboard the Infinite Craft train.
Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 07:23 am
Mountain Range, Steam, and Train on the Infinite Craft board
Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you might think you need complex recipes to get more advanced items in Infinite Craft, that’s not true. Train is one of the earliest items you can make in Infinite Craft and lets you go wild with discoveries, so here’s how to make it.

Train recipe in Infinite Craft

Earth, Fire, and Water on the Infinite Craft board
All you need to create a Train. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quickest way to make Train in Infinite Craft is by combining Mountain Range and Steam. Both require only the starting elements in Infinite Craft, so you can craft Train pretty much as soon as you start playing.

  1. Mountain Range + Steam = Train

How to craft Mountain Range in Infinite Craft

To make Mountain Range, you only need Earth—four Earths to be exact. Start by combining Earth with another Earth to create a Mountain, then combine Mountain with another Mountain to create a Mountain Range. It’s that simple.

  1. Earth + Earth = Mountain
  2. Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range

How to craft Steam in Infinite Craft

Steam is even simpler. For Steam, you just need two starter elements in Infinite CraftWater and Fire. Combine the two, and you’ll unlock Steam, which you can then combine with the Mountain Range to create a Train.

  1. Water + Fire = Steam

Recipes with Train in Infinite Craft

Train allows you to create a ton of new items in Infinite Craft, including a few that don’t really make sense to me, like the Dustbin. Here are some of the best recipes using Train that I found in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
Train+Planet=Solar System
Train+Solar System=Solar Train
Train+Galaxy=Space Train
Train+Glass=Bullet
Train+Dust=Dustbin
Train+Earth=Tractor
Train+Iceberg=Titanic
Train+Onyx=Subway
Train+Bling=Golden Train
Train+Mountain Range=Tunnel
Edward Strazd
News Writer for Dot Esports. Covering everything from esports games like Valorant to new releases and single player games. I also play an ungodly amount of Destiny 2.