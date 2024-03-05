How to make Train in Infinite Craft

While you might think you need complex recipes to get more advanced items in Infinite Craft, that’s not true. Train is one of the earliest items you can make in Infinite Craft and lets you go wild with discoveries, so here’s how to make it.

Train recipe in Infinite Craft

All you need to create a Train. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quickest way to make Train in Infinite Craft is by combining Mountain Range and Steam. Both require only the starting elements in Infinite Craft, so you can craft Train pretty much as soon as you start playing.

Mountain Range + Steam = Train

How to craft Mountain Range in Infinite Craft

To make Mountain Range, you only need Earth—four Earths to be exact. Start by combining Earth with another Earth to create a Mountain, then combine Mountain with another Mountain to create a Mountain Range. It’s that simple.

Earth + Earth = Mountain Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range

How to craft Steam in Infinite Craft

Steam is even simpler. For Steam, you just need two starter elements in Infinite Craft: Water and Fire. Combine the two, and you’ll unlock Steam, which you can then combine with the Mountain Range to create a Train.

Water + Fire = Steam

Recipes with Train in Infinite Craft

Train allows you to create a ton of new items in Infinite Craft, including a few that don’t really make sense to me, like the Dustbin. Here are some of the best recipes using Train that I found in Infinite Craft: