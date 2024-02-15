Category:
How to make Quagmire in Infinite Craft

Giggity.
Tyler Esguerra
Feb 15, 2024
Quagmire in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Family Guy is one of the most popular animated series in the world, and in Infinite Craft, you can create multiple characters from the show—including the Griffins’ hilarious neighbor, Quagmire.

Quagmire is one of many available characters from Family Guy in Infinite Craft, but like Peter Griffin and Stewie Griffin, the combination recipe will vary. Additionally, the direct use of the word Quagmire in the game might not even be referencing the character from the show but instead could be referencing a landmass of some kind.

Even still, here is the direct path to create Quagmire in Infinite Craft.

Creating Quagmire in Infinite Craft

The Quagmire web in Infinite Craft
Lucky there’s a Family Guy! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Creating Quagmire in Infinite Craft might surprise you because unlike his fellow show characters, you can easily create him with a four-step combination recipe. This might, however, have to do with the word also meaning “a soft boggy area of land,” which could confuse some players as they try to unlock all of the characters.

Here is the full recipe:

  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Lake + Earth = Swamp
  • Swamp + Earth = Mud
  • Mud + Swamp = Quagmire

Creating Family Guy in Infinite Craft

Quagmire can be used alongside a Baconator to unlock Peter Griffin. You can simply unlock Family Guy as an item for your collection, though, so you can cut down on many steps while you figure out which words can help create even more characters from the show. Follow these steps to create Family Guy:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Planet + Planet = Star
  • Star + Star = Galaxy
  • Galaxy + Galaxy = Black Hole
  • Galaxy + Black Hole = Universe
  • Universe + Universe = Multiverse
  • Wind + Fire = Smoke
  • Water + Smoke = Fog
  • Planet + Fog = Venus
  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Venus = Life
  • Life + Dust = Human
  • Human + Human = Family
  • Family + Multiverse = Family Guy
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.