How to get the Giant Chicken from Family Guy in Fortnite

Time for Peter to hide.
Published: Jan 27, 2024 10:33 am
Family Guy's the Giant Chicken becomes a Fortnite skin.
The Family Guy saga continues in Fortnite, as the Giant Chicken just became available for the first time on Jan. 27, 2024.

Fortnite tends to extend collaborations that capture fans’ attention. As a Family Guy fan myself, I instantly wondered whether there would be more skins from the show, since that’s exactly what happened with My Hero Academia. While I was thinking Quagmire might come to Fortnite, it turned out to be the infamous Giant Chicken, Peter Griffin’s arch nemesis.

How can you get the Giant Chicken from Family Guy in Fortnite

You can get the Giant Chicken skin in Fortnite’s item shop in exchange for V-Bucks. You have a couple of options while making the purchase, as you can either buy the skin bundle or its standalone version.

Giant Chicken Fortnite skin V-Bucks prices

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though the Giant Chicken bundle is more expensive than the standalone skin, it features more items. Here are all the prices:

  • The Giant Chicken—1,500 V-Bucks
  • The Giant Chicken Bundle—2,000 V-Bucks
  • Drumsticks Harvesting Tool—800 V-Bucks
  • Peter Griffin Speed Bag Emote—500 V-Bucks

The Giant Chicken bundle includes the skin and compliments it with the Drumsticks Harvesting Tool, the Peter Griffin Speed Bag, and the Frying Pan Backpack.

In addition to being a fan-favorite, the Giant Chicken suggests Epic might continue expanding the Family Guy collaboration. That said, fans also want to see other shows join the Fortnite universe, like Bob’s Burgers. I’m usually biased toward the last animated series I watched, so I’d vote for Vinland Saga at the time of writing, as there are too many great characters in the show that’d make awesome Fortnite skins.

Gökhan Çakır