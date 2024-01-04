Is Quagmire coming to Fortnite?

Family Guy and Fortnite collaborated for the game’s fifth chapter. As a result of this partnership, Peter Griffin came to Fortnite, and fans are wondering whether there are more skins from the animated series in the works, especially Quagmire.

Quagmire is one of the more notable Family Guy characters due to his unique and sometimes annoying traits. However, there’s no doubt he’d make a decent Fortnite skin, especially if Epic decides to extend the collaboration. Videos and photos of Quagmire in Fortnite have been circulating social media outlets like TikTok and YouTube, which has been adding more fuel to the fire of anticipation, but Quagmire isn’t in Fortnite.

Will Quagmire come to Fortnite?

No, Quagmire won’t be coming to Fortnite anytime soon. Epic doesn’t seem to be planning on releasing a Quagmire skin for the time being, since there haven’t been any datamines.

When Epic decides to extend a collab, Fortnite data miners often find traces of the new cosmetics inside the battle royale’s update files. Not only have there not been any Quagmire Fortnite leaks so far, but the character’s quite mature humor (even for Family Guy) might be something the Epic devs consider before adding him to the game.

In the past, there have been collabs Epic revisited over the years. All My Hero Academia skins in Fortnite were released in different periods. While the first skins in the partnership were added to Fortnite in 2022, the second batch arrived in 2023. If Epic decides to add more skins to the Family Guy line, it might take its time and introduce them in a future event.

In the meantime, there will be lots of other partnerships that will join the Fortnite world with various other franchises. Sooner or later, the battle royale might finally introduce some of your favorite characters, causing you to get more V-Bucks than you signed up for.