How to make Elon Musk in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft allows players to get truly creative and make pretty much anything. As a result, some of them have been crafting celebrities, including Elon Musk.

Elon Musk should need no introduction. He’s a businessman and investor, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, and the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter. And these are just a few of his businesses. Other than being ridiculously famous (or infamous, depending on how you look at it), you can make him in Infinite Craft. Here’s how.

Elon Musk recipe in Infinite Craft

Creating Elon Musk in Infinite Craft is a piece of cake. Just combine two of his companies, SpaceX and Tesla. Fortunately, getting these two isn’t difficult. Here’s the full recipe.

Ingredient one Ingredient two Result Fire + Wind = Smoke Smoke + Smoke = Cloud Cloud + Fire = Lightning Fire + Water = Steam Fire + Steam = Engine Engine + Lightning = Tesla Engine + Engine = Rocket Rocket + Tesla = SpaceX SpaceX + Tesla = Elon Musk

There you have it. You can obtain SpaceX and Tesla quickly by getting Engine, Lightning, and Rocket, some of the simplest ingredients to collect in Infinite Craft.

Who would’ve thought? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infinite Craft recipes that use Elon Musk

Now that you have Elon Musk in your arsenal, you can get creative and continue your discoveries. Here are some discoveries we found when combining the businessman with other ingredients.

Ingredient one Ingredient two Result Elon Musk + Hero = Iron Man Elon Musk + Family = Musketeers Elon Musk + Sun = Solar Elon Musk + Travis Scott = Elon Travis Elon Musk + Trump = Twitter Elon Musk + Hell = Elon Hell Elon Musk + Houston Rockets = Space Jam Elon Musk + Iceland = Elon Iceland Elon Musk + Island = Elon Island

We’re certain you can discover other things by toying around with Elon Musk in Infinite Craft. Who knows, maybe with enough experiments, you’ll become the CEO of X or SpaceX yourself? If you do, give us some credit.