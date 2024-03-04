Category:
How to make Elon Musk in Infinite Craft

It's really simple, like starting a business.
Elon Musk in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft allows players to get truly creative and make pretty much anything. As a result, some of them have been crafting celebrities, including Elon Musk.

Elon Musk should need no introduction. He’s a businessman and investor, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, and the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter. And these are just a few of his businesses. Other than being ridiculously famous (or infamous, depending on how you look at it), you can make him in Infinite Craft. Here’s how.

Elon Musk recipe in Infinite Craft

Creating Elon Musk in Infinite Craft is a piece of cake. Just combine two of his companies, SpaceX and Tesla. Fortunately, getting these two isn’t difficult. Here’s the full recipe.

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
Fire+Wind=Smoke
Smoke+Smoke=Cloud
Cloud+Fire=Lightning
Fire+Water=Steam
Fire+Steam=Engine
Engine+Lightning=Tesla
Engine+Engine=Rocket
Rocket+Tesla=SpaceX
SpaceX+Tesla=Elon Musk

There you have it. You can obtain SpaceX and Tesla quickly by getting Engine, Lightning, and Rocket, some of the simplest ingredients to collect in Infinite Craft.

Elon Musk recipe in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft recipes that use Elon Musk

Now that you have Elon Musk in your arsenal, you can get creative and continue your discoveries. Here are some discoveries we found when combining the businessman with other ingredients.

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
Elon Musk+Hero=Iron Man
Elon Musk+Family=Musketeers
Elon Musk+Sun=Solar
Elon Musk+Travis Scott=Elon Travis
Elon Musk+Trump =Twitter
Elon Musk+Hell=Elon Hell
Elon Musk+Houston Rockets=Space Jam
Elon Musk+Iceland=Elon Iceland
Elon Musk+Island=Elon Island

We’re certain you can discover other things by toying around with Elon Musk in Infinite Craft. Who knows, maybe with enough experiments, you’ll become the CEO of X or SpaceX yourself? If you do, give us some credit.

