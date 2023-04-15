With over 160 recipes to discover and make, Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s cooking system is one of the most comprehensive activities you can find within the game. But with that many recipes, picking out your next dish can be a bit of a hassle.

But if you’re interested in a dish whose ingredients are pretty tricky to acquire and one that will reward you with a lot of Star Coins if sold or a nice bit of energy if consumed, Dream Fizz might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Here’s everything you need to know to make Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Being a four-star dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley means Dream Fizz requires four different ingredients. Here’s everything you’ll need to make this tasty beverage:

One Dreamlight Fruit

One Slush Ice

One Sugarcane

One Wheat

To get Dreamlight Fruit you will need to unlock Simba and reach friendship level seven with the Disney character. Once done, you’ll be able to accept a quest from him called “Seed of Memories.” You’ll need to complete this quest to receive the seed of a Dreamlight Tree. Then, you’ll just need to water the tree until it’s fully grown, and you will be able to harvest some Dreamlight Fruit for Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Slush Ice follows a similar acquisition, you’ll first need to reach friendship level 10 with Remy and then accept the quest “The Unknown Flavor.” The quest will have you make ice cream for the Disney character, and once you’ve completed the task, Remy will remember how to make Slush Ice for the future, so you can purchase it from him at any point.

The remaining ingredients required to make Dream Fizz are much easier to get your hands on. First up, Sugarcane or its seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach, which can be unlocked for 1,000 Dreamlight. Be mindful that if you choose to purchase Sugarcane seeds, you will have to wait a while for them to grow.

Wheat is even easier to get. Just repair Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow, and you’ll be able to purchase Wheat or its seeds from the beloved Disney character in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Once you’ve gathered all four ingredients, toss them all into a pot along with one Coal at your nearest stove to make some delicious Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The drink is a great way to gain some extra Star Coins or energy.

It should be noted that many players have claimed that this recipe is currently bugged within the game, so you may be unable to make Dream Fizz.