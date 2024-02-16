Category:
General

How to make Date in Infinite Craft

First date jitters.

Gökhan Çakır

Published: Feb 16, 2024 12:35 pm
Making a Date in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infinite Craft’s logic-based crafting mechanics will also rely on your imagination, especially if you’re through all the basic craftables in the game. More complex elements might need you to think outside the box, which applies to the road leading to making a Date in Infinite Craft.



When I first started playing Infinite Craft, I was passing the time by making simple combinations, not knowing they could lead me to crafting Jesus. With more humane elements coming into play, I wondered if I could create a Date in Infinite Craft, so I started combining everything that made sense.

Finding the working formula didn’t take me that long since my idea of an ideal first date turned out to be what the developers of Infinite Craft had in mind.

Creating Date in Infinite Craft

Date recipe in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Date in Infinite Craft, you can use one of the combinations.

  • Meal + Valentine = Date
  • Meal + Love = Date

The key ingredient here is Meal, and once you unlock it, you can combine it with either Valentine or Love.

Crafting Meal in Infinite Craft

To make Meal, you can follow our guide on making Food in Infinite Craft. When you combine two Food together, you’ll create a Meal.

Create Love in Infinite Craft

You can easily get love by combining the starting elements in the game. Combining Venus and Fog results in Love, and if you don’t have these basic elements yet, you can check out these step-by-step instructions on how to create Love in Infinite Craft.

If you’d like to go for the Valentine route, you can combine two Love together and make Heart. Merge this Heart with Love again to get a Valentine, which can be combined with a Meal to create a Date.

