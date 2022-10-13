How to get lint rope in Grounded

Grounded is the gaming world’s version of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and it’s a heck of a good time.
The Grounded full game was released on Sept. 28, and as survival games go, it’s definitely creative, but can sometimes be a bit of a grind. Fortunately, for readers, there are a few detailed breakdowns available to see what particular items are, or how to get these items.
Lint rope is one of these items. It’s a study material resource that can be found and created around the Grounded garden world. So, how do you get it?
How do I get lint rope in Grounded?
You can find lint rope on the doormat by the shed. It’s a tier-three item and helps players in their search to unlock Termite Armor.
Lint rope is a material resource that can be made with two pieces of lint. All you have to do to make it is to hit up the spinning wheel to get crafting.
It’s a particularly useful material, in the fact you can create:
- Scythe of Blossoms
- Widow Dagger
- Tick Macuahuitl
- Black Ox Crossbow
- EverChar Torch
- Ladybird Shield
- Base Floors, Etc.
- Explosive Bur Trap
- Charcoal Canteen
Along with all those creatable items, you can craft a bunch of armor that’ll help you in your pursuit of killing spiders as your Grounded adventure gets underway.