How to get lint rope in Grounded

Grounded is the gaming world’s version of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and it’s a heck of a good time.

The Grounded full game was released on Sept. 28, and as survival games go, it’s definitely creative, but can sometimes be a bit of a grind. Fortunately, for readers, there are a few detailed breakdowns available to see what particular items are, or how to get these items.

Lint rope is one of these items. It’s a study material resource that can be found and created around the Grounded garden world. So, how do you get it?

How do I get lint rope in Grounded?

Image via Obsidian Entertainment

You can find lint rope on the doormat by the shed. It’s a tier-three item and helps players in their search to unlock Termite Armor.

Lint rope is a material resource that can be made with two pieces of lint. All you have to do to make it is to hit up the spinning wheel to get crafting.

It’s a particularly useful material, in the fact you can create:

Scythe of Blossoms

Widow Dagger

Tick Macuahuitl

Black Ox Crossbow

EverChar Torch

Ladybird Shield

Base Floors, Etc.

Explosive Bur Trap

Charcoal Canteen

Along with all those creatable items, you can craft a bunch of armor that’ll help you in your pursuit of killing spiders as your Grounded adventure gets underway.