How to get lint rope in Grounded

Watch out for Termites.

Image via Obsidian Entertainment

Grounded is the gaming world’s version of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and it’s a heck of a good time. 

The Grounded full game was released on Sept. 28, and as survival games go, it’s definitely creative, but can sometimes be a bit of a grind. Fortunately, for readers, there are a few detailed breakdowns available to see what particular items are, or how to get these items.

Lint rope is one of these items. It’s a study material resource that can be found and created around the Grounded garden world. So, how do you get it?

How do I get lint rope in Grounded?

Image via Obsidian Entertainment

You can find lint rope on the doormat by the shed. It’s a tier-three item and helps players in their search to unlock Termite Armor. 

Lint rope is a material resource that can be made with two pieces of lint. All you have to do to make it is to hit up the spinning wheel to get crafting. 

It’s a particularly useful material, in the fact you can create:

  • Scythe of Blossoms
  • Widow Dagger
  • Tick Macuahuitl
  • Black Ox Crossbow
  • EverChar Torch
  • Ladybird Shield
  • Base Floors, Etc.
  • Explosive Bur Trap
  • Charcoal Canteen

Along with all those creatable items, you can craft a bunch of armor that’ll help you in your pursuit of killing spiders as your Grounded adventure gets underway.