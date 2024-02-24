How to get League of Legends in Infinite Craft

If you’ve been itching for some Summoner’s Rift action in League of Legends but can’t load up into a lobby, then you’re in luck because you can also create this popular MOBA title in Infinite Craft.

It might not be the same experience, but finding your favorite champions, locations, and other items from the game still provides some satisfying moments. It also helps that you can’t tilt or lose any LP in the process, making it a much more fun and carefree way to explore the world of Runeterra. There are, however, a good amount of items that you’ll need to combine to create League.

If you’re trying to build your favorite game in Infinite Craft, here is the fastest combination recipe to create League of Legends.

Making League of Legends in Infinite Craft

From the Freljord to the Shadow Isles and everywhere in between. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create League of Legends in Infinite Craft, you need to complete 14 combinations from the start of the game onward. It won’t take too long before you’re building out all 167 of the game’s champions for your collection, but it will take a bit of experimenting and patience.

The most efficient recipe to create League is:

Fire + Wind = Steam

Steam + Fire = Engine

Engine + Plant = Car

Car + Engine = Racecar

Racecar + Earth = Rally

Rally + Fire = Riot

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fire = Sun

Sun + Fire = Solar

Solar + Planet = System

System + Fire = Computer

Computer + System = Software

Software + Riot = League of Legends

After building League of Legends with the help of Riot Games, you can branch out into multiple different venues and characters from the game’s ever-expanding lore and universe. For example, you can combine League with Fire to create Pyro, which will combined with League once more to create the Bloodharbor Ripper, Pyke.

If you link League with Japan, you’ll make Yasuo, which is an interesting result, seeing as he doesn’t hail from any place on Earth as we know. We also know that League has made a ton off of skins and other cosmetics, and if you combine League with Money, you’ll get the folks behind the classic with Riot Games.