How to enable drops for Hyper Scape on Twitch

Are you looking to get into the technical test for Ubisoft’s new battle royale, Hyper Scape? If so, it’s time to fire up Twitch and start watching some early access streams with drops enabled.

Hundreds of streamers, YouTubers, and influences were invited to check out Hyper Scape and go live today with early access streams of the new futuristic, interactive battle royale. Watching streams with drops enabled gives viewers a chance to score access to the Hyper Scape technical test, which starts today and ends on July 8 at 2am CT.

Similar to the VALORANT beta release in April, hopeful Hyper Scape players must first create an Uplay account, then link their Uplay account to their Twitch account. This can be done through Ubisoft Drops. Follow the account link instructions.

Image via Ubisoft

DrLupo, xQc, and other popular streamers will be firing up Hyper Scape today with drops enabled. You can only earn drops by watching one stream at a time.

As a new entry into a crowded battle royale scene, Hyper Scape is setting itself apart by having heavy integration with Twitch. Leaks suggest viewers may receive further drops and could be able to interact with the game while streamers are playing. Viewers may have the opportunity to vote on global events that affect the game, like infinite ammo or health drops. The game is reportedly being created using the Rainbow Six Siege engine.

The free-to-play game will reportedly release on PC with future console releases at a later date.

Tune in to Hyper Scape early access streams starting at 11am CT today and make sure your Ubisoft account is linked with your Twitch account to receive drops—and potentially gain closed beta access.