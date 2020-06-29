Ubisoft reportedly set to reveal a new battle royale FPS game

Another entrant into the battle royale of FPS battle royales could be on the way.

Ubisoft could be ready to throw its hat in the ring of battle royale titles today, according to a new report.

Industry insider and journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau said the company is set to tease a new game, codenamed “Prisma Dimensions.” But its actual name is Hyper Scape, according to Slasher.

Sources: Hyper Scape is a free to play BR FPS set in a futuristic virtual world for both PC and consoles with the console launch coming later this year including crossplay. Hyper Scape goes into closed beta next week with open beta and full launch of the game on July 12th pic.twitter.com/gUURbvo1N3 — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

Slasher says that the game is a “AAA multiplayer fast-paced FPS battle royale” and it’s being developed by Ubisoft Montreal. He also reports that it’s a “free to play BR FPS set in a futuristic virtual world for both PC and consoles with the console launch coming later this year including crossplay.”

Hyper Scape will enter closed beta next week, according to Slasher. The game’s open beta and full launch will reportedly take place on July 12.

In a market that’s clouded with plenty of battle royale options, namely Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and PUBG, Hyper Scape will need to have something special that sets it apart from the rest.

Ubisoft’s presentation as part of Summer Game Fest, Ubisoft Forward, takes place on July 12. It’s possible the company will tease the game today and then fully reveal and release it during its show.

Stay tuned for more information about this potential new BR title in the coming days and weeks.