Many locations in Redfall require keys to access them and one of those locations is the shipyard office.

The shipyard office key is required to enter the shipyard office in the main mission A Voice in the Dark but finding it may prove tricky depending on the order you’ve tackled Redfall’s missions in.

Read on for everything you need to know on how to find the shipyard office key in Redfall.

Where is the shipyard office key in Redfall?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The shipyard office key can be found in Dead Catch Records in Basswood, which should be circled yellow when you begin the mission A Voice in the Dark. Make sure you head here first, before going to the shipyard.

Once you arrive at the location, you will require the Dead Catch Records studio key to enter the studio upstairs. Once you enter the studio you’ll be met with an enemy, kill them and then enter the recording booth that’s on the right.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

As part of the mission you need to turn off the radio broadcast (the equipment should be glowing yellow) but you also need to pick up the shipyard office key which is on the desk of the recording booth, by the monitor need the door. It’s in the location shown above but I had already picked up the key when I took this screenshot.

After you get the key, head to the shipyard in the northwest and make your way toward the top of the warehouse. The shipyard office can be found at the top of the warehouse but, beware, when you open the door there will be an enemy inside.