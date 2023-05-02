There are plenty of keys to find around the world of Redfall, and the Dead Catch Records Studio Key is one of the trickier ones.

Redfall takes place in a city of the same name in Massachusetts, featuring an urban area overtaken by the threat of vampires. The vampires and their cultist followers have taken over the existing structures in Redfall, meaning that players will often need to find ways through the enemies and the many locked doors they’ll come across.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get the Dead Catch Records Studio Key in Redfall.

Where to find the Dead Catch Records Studio Key in Redfall

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dead Catch Records Studio can be found in the northwest part of the Redfall Commons site, which features a dense urban area on the water. From the entrance of the studio, simply walk to the back of the store and through the door on the left. There will be a white table with the key sitting on it next to some cards; pick it up and then head back to unlock the door.

Players can encounter the Dead Catch Records Studio whenever they want due to the game’s open-world nature, but there is a specific quest that will take them there later in the game. Someone will be on the radio broadcasting a false transmission and players will need to disable it. Regardless, there are also places to search and lore to read throughout the location.

There is a lot of red mist throughout the city, so make sure that you know how to clear it before you head that way. You can find landmarks and a safehouse relatively close too, so you can always fast-travel back if you end up going somewhere else later on.