How to beat the Abomination in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 has a number of bosses to take on and, depending on which start you roll, the first boss can be the Abomination.

Players may have encountered smaller versions of this enemy while exploring the Abyssal Rift but the Abomination boss is significantly harder, packs a hell of a punch, and can be extremely frustrating to defeat.

That is particularly the case if the Abomination is one of the first bosses you encounter, as it was with me, but there are some tips that can prove to be extremely beneficial in your battle.

How to find the Abomination in Remnant 2

The Abomination can be found in the Putrid Domain in Remnant 2 and, thankfully, is located immediately after a checkpoint.

That proved to be a massive benefit for me, as it took me several attempts for me and my trusty dog to defeat the Abomination.

After recovering at the checkpoint, run straight ahead and follow the corridor until you reach a fogged wall. Approach the wall and you will pass through it, with the boss fight against the Abomination starting immediately.

Head for the corridor straight ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

How to defeat the Abomination in Remnant 2

With a massive health bar to work through, ammunition will be a problem in this fight. After shedding through all of my primary weapon ammo, I then switched to my handgun. Be prepared to make the same switch.

For the first half of its health bar, the Abomination will roll toward you and, if it hits you, inflicts a massive amount of damage. Keeping distance is crucial in the fight, as is evading the rolls.

Up close, a combo of three swipes is followed by a ground slam that absolutely decimates your health bar, while you also need to be wary of the explosive canisters it will fire at you.

On the Abomination’s body, the same explosive canisters can be found once you shoot off the metal plates. Once they are exposed, aim for the explosive canisters to inflict significant damage, exposing a weak point in the core of the Abomination. You can also aim for the explosive canisters on the floor.

Use the pillars as a shield. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After reducing the health of the Abomination to half, the attacks will change. The Abomination will now levitate and throw debris at you which must be avoided, while building up a huge pulse of energy that you need to hide behind the pillars to avoid.

The key to defeating the Abomination is to keep moving, attack the explosive canisters on the floor when the Abomination is near, and exploit the boss’ weak points by removing the metal plates.

As mentioned, ammunition will be a problem, so make sure your hits count and be prepared to switch to your handgun.

It took me several attempts to defeat the Abomination, a boss I found to be extremely frustrating to face, but you’ll be rewarded with a Trait Point and a Mutated Growth crafting material for your efforts.

