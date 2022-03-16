How to beat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon in Elden Ring

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon and mother to Ranni the Witch, is the fourth main boss you’ll face in your playthrough of Elden Ring. After defeating Margit, the Fell Omen, Godrick the Grafted, and Red Wolf of Radagon, it will finally be time for you to challenge the demigod sorceress. The fight can be tricky, but with the right plan of attack, you’ll have her begging for mercy.

You’ll find Rennala in the Grand Library of Raya Lucaria Academy, which can be accessed by taking the elevator behind Moongrum, Carian Knight. For those of you who haven’t reached Raya Lucaria Academy yet, it’s the massive castle located in the center of Liurnia of the Lakes.

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon is a boss that has two distinct phases. The first phase can seem daunting at first but is actually quite easy. Rennala will float in the air with a golden sphere around her and she’ll be immune to all attacks. To get her to drop to the floor and become vulnerable, you must defeat three of the students on the floor that have a yellow glowing effect around them. These students will also hurl purple books at you, so they’re fairly hard to miss.

Once three of these students have been defeated, or the golden aura around them has been broken, Rennala will fall to the ground. This is when you’ll want to pump as much damage into her as you can. She is resistant to magic, so it’s advised to use a weapon that deals physical damage for both phases of the fight. After a while, she’ll start glowing yellow. This means Rennala is about to return to her golden sphere form. But be mindful, she releases a large damaging spell before returning to the air, so retreat from the boss as soon as you see this. To reach phase two, just repeat these steps until the boss has been defeated.

Phase two of the fight will be signaled by a short cutscene before being transported to a massive pool with a moon in the background. This is when Rennala will use the full extent of her magical powers to defeat you. Most of the time, the boss will begin this phase by charging up a beam attack. The roll timing for this can be a bit tricky since the move takes a bit to charge up before firing. If you roll a little too early, don’t worry, just keep rolling to the left or right and the beam will most likely miss.

The key to beating Rennala in this phase is to be as aggressive as possible. Most of her ranged spells can be dodged by sprinting or rolling directly at the boss. One ability to be careful of is her Full Moon spell. Rennala will float into the air and turn into a moon for a few seconds before launching it at you. The moon moves very slowly, but once it lands, it has a fairly large AoE radius. During the time it’s floating toward you, it’s best to back off from the boss.

Once Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon reaches 50 percent or lower HP, she’ll begin summoning spirits to aid her. These spirits only last for a few seconds and most can be completely ignored by kiting them away from Rennala before rushing her down again. The only summon to be mindful of is her dragon summon. For this, it’s best to retreat from the boss and wait for it to disappear.

Defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon in Elden Ring will reward you with 40,000 Runes, Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen, and Great Rune of the Unborn. Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen can be exchanged with Enia in Roundtable Hold for Rennala’s Full Moon spell or the Carian Regal Scepter. If neither of these catches your eye, you can also use the item in your inventory to instantly gain 20,000 Runes.