How do you get clay in Stardew Valley?

In Stardew Valley, there are many resources and ways to access them, which may not be obvious at first. Using your tools on random areas in the game, especially if you’re new to Stardew Valley, will be helpful. You can sometimes influence the ground or the environment for your benefit, and some of these methods give you Clay.

There are several ways to get Clay in Stardew, but it will take a lot of energy. Before you get Clay, ensure you’ve completed all your chores. There are multiple uses for Clay, but you will not need it unless you’re further along in the game. The 20g you get from selling it can be a lot when you need the money, but we don’t recommend it since you can get 20g from a fish.

Below, we have everything you need to know about Clay.

How to find Clay in Stardew Valley

To find Clay in Stardew Valley, you need to till the ground. You can do this by using a hoe and then clicking a spot on the ground. You can sometimes notice Clay come from the ground when you’re tilling your farmland. Even though you may get more Clay than you need at first, it won’t be enough for crafting items for your farm in the future.

You can find worms poking out of the ground by looking for them. During the Winter in Stardew Valley, you will have a much greater chance of collecting Clay this way. Many players use bombs to destroy the ground in mines. It will produce much more Clay than tilling the ground, and it can be done by anyone in the first forty levels of the mine.

What is Clay used for in Stardew Valley?

Clay is annoying to find and is used as an ingredient for a few items and a building, so it’s better to keep it in a chest instead of selling it. Clay is used as an ingredient for a few items:

Bone Mill – Three Clay, 10 Bone Fragment, and 20 Stones

Brick Floor – Two Clay and five Stones

Deluxe Retaining Soil – One Clay, five Stones, and three Fiber

Garden Pot – One Clay, one refined Quartz, and 10 Stones

Keg – one Clay, one Copper Bar, one Iron Bar, 30 Wood, and one Oak Resin

Quality Retaining Soil – One Clay and three Stones

Clay is also used to make a Silo, which requires 10 Clay, 100g, five Copper Bars, and 100 Stones.

Is Clay a good gift in Stardew Valley?

There is something awful about Clay in Stardew Valley, mostly because if people don’t dislike it, they at least dislike it. Absolutely no one likes to be given Clay as a gift. The following are some people who dislike being given Clay as a gift:

Kent

Robin

Clint

Dwarf

Emily

Pierre

Jodi

Shane

Caroline

Wizard

Gus

Willy Pam

Lewis

Elliott

Harvey

Demetrius

Leah

Sandy

Sam

Penny

Alex

Linus

Maru

Krobus

Below is a list of people that hate it if they’re given Clay as a gift: