G2 CEO Carlos Rodriguez ‘likes’ barrage of contradictory tweets following apology statement

The genuineness of Rodriguez's apology has come into question.

Earlier today, G2 Esports CEO Carlos Rodriguez temporarily stepped down from his position within the company. The esports figurehead will be absent-without-pay for eight weeks after posting a video of himself partying with controversial content creator Andrew Tate and doubling down on his association with the alleged misogynist.

Last night, Rodriguez tweeted that “nobody will ever be able to police [his] friendships,” speaking regarding Tate. This morning, Rodriguez attempted to backtrack his original statements, apologizing for his comments and agreeing to “stand up and accept the consequences in full.”

Shortly after he issued an apology for his actions and comments, though, Rodriguez “liked” nearly a dozen posts on Twitter that completely contradicted the tone of his original apology.

Many G2 fans were let down this weekend which created confusion about what I stand for.

It has always been my consistent target to stand for absolute equality of opportunity regardless of who you are or where you come from, which is what gaming is all about. (1/2) — 😌 (@CarlosR) September 18, 2022

On Twitter, G2 fans and esports personalities speculated that a PR representative wrote Rodriguez’s apology statement. One tweet, penned by Rainbow Six Siege shoutcaster Derry “Dezachu” Holt, suggested that G2’s PR team demanded Rodriguez tweet out an apology. Rodriguez “liked” that tweet.

Man spends the night liking pro-Tate tweets then gets told by his PR team/board "you have to tweet this"



🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/k2maxAO1s9 — Derry Holt 🇺🇦💪 (@Dezachu) September 18, 2022

Rodriguez also “liked” several other tweets that commented on the situation, including a handful of memes that downplayed its severity. Before the apology, Rodriguez’s “likes” were flooded with Twitter users voicing their opinions on the situation, most of whom supported the G2 CEO’s actions and initial comments.

Carlos giving himself an 8 week vacation after ruining the org's image pic.twitter.com/fs826ghpBb — nick (@NickichLoL) September 18, 2022

Rodriguez will be stepping away from the organization until Nov. 13, at the earliest. During that time frame, he will miss the organization’s involvement in esports events, including the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.