ExtraEmily finds out there’s more than one way to defeat this iconic Dark Souls boss

Dark Souls has always been a treat and a trove of suffering in equal measures for players everywhere since its release. Twitch streamer ExtraEmily recently took to playing Dark Souls Remastered, a modern remaster of the original game, and is experiencing the thrills of the game for the first time.

Notoriously known for the number of deaths that players face while playing the game, ExtraEmily put up a donation counter that ticks each time she dies. For every death, one dollar is donated to the charity of her choosing. In this case, ExtraEmily changed all of her deaths into funding for fellow streamer Mizkif‘s earthquake relief fund for Turkey, which has raised over $80,000 so far.

But before her stream ended, ExtraEmily struggled through most of the early content, as most of us have. After a few ups and downs, and 146 deaths later, she finally managed to defeat the Bell Gargoyles and ring the first bell, which is a major milestone for most first-time players. While getting to that point, one boss encounter in particular caused some distress.

The boss in question was the Taurus Demon, known for being the first true test for newer players. Owing to its aggressive nature coupled with a small space to platform in, players are forced to learn its patterns to be able to survive the boss. On ExtraEmily’s final attempt, she forced the Taurus Demon to the edge of the bridge, which resulted in a hilariously unexpected win when the boss plummeted to his death.

Her surprise was palpable to both her viewers and herself, resulting in a “Does that count?” by ExtraEmily as she celebrated her win.