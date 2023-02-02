OTK’s newest member ExtraEmily proves she’s the worst liar of all time

One True King (OTK) added another content creator to its roster this week, but the organization should be warned: Never tell ExtraEmily an important secret.

Yesterday, Mizkif and Esfand hung out on stream and were directed to a clip from late last week, prior to OTK’s announcement that Emily was joining the fray. As a part of preparations for OTK’s shareholders meeting, which Emily was heavily involved in, she had to take a few days away from her channel.

However, in trying to explain why she wouldn’t be streaming for a few days, she couldn’t tell viewers that she was going to be a part of OTK’s event that was filled with announcements. She had to make up reasons why she would be gone on the fly, and it was abundantly clear that the typically optimistic creator was extraordinarily uncomfortable.

“On Sunday, I will be registering my car,” she said. “And on Monday, I will be opening my P.O. box. So that’s why I can’t [stream], and then, I’m also sick. So, yeah. I’ll see you guys on Tuesday. It’s nothing … oh, I’m also just busy. I’m cleaning my room.”

It’s unclear if Emily is either the greatest actress ever or if she was morbidly flustered about needing to lie to her audience. But even if her frantic bombardment of excuses was her plan the whole time, it made for a moment that had Mizkif and Esfand out of their chairs with laughter.

As a viewer astutely noted in her clip, the DMV locations typically aren’t open on Sundays, making her first excuse comedic brilliance that one would hope was intentional. Meanwhile, her excuse for not being able to stream a few days later seemed to be that she would be sick, which is not exactly how illness works.