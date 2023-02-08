ExtraEmily makes funniest streamers tier list, and it is as chaotic as you’d expect

ExtraEmily appeared on Nick Polom’s stream today to make what Polom likes to refer to as “manufactured drama” in the form of a tier list grading streamers, and the exercise proved to be Emily’s toughest task since joining One True King (OTK).

Struggling to even recognize many iconic streamers, Emily admitted to never watching a lot of creators before grading them based on a general vibe. While Polom told her that she didn’t need to grade streamers she hadn’t watched before, the newest member of OTK threw caution to the wind, resulting in perhaps the most cluttered tier list that a guest of Polom’s has ever created.

Along with feeling the need to put every photo she was handed on the board, Emily waffled so much during the grading process that many streamers moved up or down by two or three-letter grades from one minute to the next. It was pure mayhem.

Meanwhile, some streamers in the chatroom learned the hard way that Emily is not one to be questioned. Both Russell and JakenBake attempted to persuade her after being given grades that they thought were unfair, and in response, she re-graded them lower than before in retaliation.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/nmplol

The appearance culminated in ExtraEmily being forced to grade everyone in OTK on a separate tier list, and as one might expect, she delivered numerous questionable opinions again. At times, it’s difficult to tell if ExtraEmily is genuinely a chaotic force of bubbly ignorance, or if she’s truly ingenious and playing a role. Either way, everything she’s involved in seems to turn into pure hilarity.