Elden Ring is fastest-selling Soulsborne title ever

It’s no secret Elden Ring has been a dominant force in gaming since its launch late last week but outside of its massively positive reception, the game has raised the bar for any future title in FromSoftware’s Soulsborne franchise.

Elden Ring has surpassed Dark Souls 3’s first week boxed sales numbers by a whopping 26 percent, GamesIndustry.biz reported today. Previous to this, Dark Souls 3 was the fastest-selling game in the franchise but Elden Ring has taken the crown.

According to the info the outlet received from GfK UK, most of the game’s boxed sales were for PlayStation 5, in excess of 65 percent. Boxed sales for PC were just three percent, while Xbox and PS4 split the remainder.

These numbers only take into account physical sales but once digital sales are factored in Elden Ring will have well and truly exceeded predecessor Dark Souls 3.

Dark Souls 3 launched in 2016. Since then, digital sales have only grown. Elden Ring’s digital sales appear just as strong as their boxed counterparts, if not stronger; reports show the title dominated Steam’s charts. Elden Ring’s launch saw Sony’s Horizon: Forbidden West fall from the top spot on the sales charts just a week after its launch while Pokémon Legends: Arceus stays at number three.

While the FromSoftware title’s launch has been a major success, it remains to be seen how long Elden Ring can keep its momentum and hold the chart’s top spot.