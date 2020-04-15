EA resolves server issues after “series of DDoS attacks”

Players experienced numerous issues with EA’s servers, and it appears the issue stemmed from a “series of DDoS attacks.”

EA, five hours after its servers crashed again, said it had resolved the attacks and that players should be able to log back on to their respective games. The heart of the issue had not been revealed until then, as EA said earlier today it was “looking into the issues affecting our services.”

Today we experienced a series of DDoS attacks that we’ve now been able to resolve. If you’re still having trouble logging in, please contact us. — EA Help (@EAHelp) April 15, 2020

Related: EA server issues lock players out of online play

During the downtime, players were met with an error message that “online login is currently unavailable. If the player tried to log in, they would be forced into offline mode and shown a warning. “Origin encountered an issue loading this page,” the message reads. “Please try reloading it—if that doesn’t work, restart the client or try again later.”

Blizzard experienced a DDoS attack yesterday, which caused latency and disconnection. The publisher took care of the issue quickly, though, clearing the attack in roughly an hour.