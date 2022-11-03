EA promises a ‘Major IP’ release before April 2023—and all signs point to Star Wars

We’re fast approaching a stacked quarter four (Q4) of Electronic Arts’ fiscal year for 2023, which runs from the start of the 2023 calendar year until the end of March. Per EA’s most recent Q2 results presentation, Q4 features a handful of new releases, including an interesting listing for a “Major IP.”

The first three months of 2023 are expected to see the release of the Dead Space remake and monster hunter Wild Hearts, as well as new releases for both the PGA Tour and Super Mega Baseball series, in addition to the “Major IP” release. So what is this major release?

Many are thinking and hoping for it to be the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a critically acclaimed and successful single-player RPG title developed by Respawn. The upcoming sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has been in the works for a while and makes the most sense given the timeline of other EA projects.

EA houses a number of properties that could fall under the umbrella of “Major IP” other than just Star Wars, with the various studios currently working on games for Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and Marvel. Respawn, developers of both Titanfall and Apex Legends, are even working on two other Star Wars projects, including a highly anticipated first-person shooter.

However, most if not all of these other “major” titles are much further away. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf just entered its Alpha development stage, the Marvel projects were only very recently announced, and the other Star Wars and Mass Effect projects are nowhere near completion. This leaves Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which was announced at Star Wars Celebration 2022 with a 2023 release date.

The release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was so successful that it even caused EA to change its plans for the upcoming Dragon Age sequel, opting to scrap the multiplayer/live service component following the single-player game’s success, amidst a dismal launch for multiplayer title Anthem.