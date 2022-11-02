EA’s new Marvel deal spawned from what it views as a ‘successful’ Star Wars partnership with Disney

A new generation of Marvel games are on their way.

Marvel increasingly took over screens as the MCU spread its reach across multiple countries, with its new goal being to pump up its gaming catalog to cover the console and PC world.

EA’s Star Wars titles were massive for the game developers, with fans praising each game, and it looks like it could have spurred on more deals.

EA and Marvel recently finalized a deal, as reported by Bloomberg, with the two companies working together to create three Marvel-themed games, starting with the upcoming Iron Man title.

The Montreal-based game developers discussed the “cooperative” partnership between EA and Marvel during EA’s Q2 2023 earnings call.

The devs shared that it doesn’t intend to be a “transactional” relationship. The partnership was created mainly due to the success of EA’s Star Wars titles.

The EA devs said that “over 40 percent of Star Wars players went on to play other EA games.”

EA is currently at the end of a 10-year partnership with LucasFilms, where the two provided the well-renowned title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and the widely-popular Star Wars Battlefront series. The upcoming sequel is set for a 2023 release date, with the title being completed at the end of their partnership.

Comparatively, the two deals have completely different life spans, meaning that EA won’t be held to this deal for too long.