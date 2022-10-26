Dragon Age: Dreadwolf development nears finish line as it enters alpha stage

The next main installment of the beloved Dragon Age series, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, is getting closer and closer to an eventual release.

As part of an update penned by general manager Gary McKay, the team at BioWare has completed the “Alpha milestone” for Dreadwolf, meaning that the team can now “experience the entire game, from the opening scenes of the first mission to the very end” cohesively.

For fans who are eagerly awaiting the first big Dragon Age game since Inquisition in 2014, this development doesn’t mean that the game is fully finished yet. The team will now solicit feedback from extensive internal testing, the quality assurance team, and esteemed members of their “Community Council.” Rather than looking at individual parts, these groups can now weigh in on the game as a whole.

In the update, McKay expressed his excitement about the characters, relationships, and new locations that players will be able to experience when they get their hands on the game themselves.

Such a seemingly positive development from BioWare and the team working on Dreadwolf is welcome news after what’s been a tumultuous development cycle. The original project was reportedly canceled in 2017 because it couldn’t include a “live service” component to monetize, leading to original creative director Mike Laidlaw leaving the company, among others. The project was eventually resurrected, but EA reportedly scrapped the planned multiplayer component after the success of the single-player title Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the dismal launch of the online multiplayer game Anthem. Over the past few years, multiple project leads have left the company.